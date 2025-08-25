Nigeria: NPFL - Nasarawa United Unveil New Kits for 2025/26 Season

24 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side Nasarawa United, have unveiled their new kits for the 2025-26 season.

The new kits were officially unveiled at short ceremony ceremony in Lafia.

The new jersey comes in vibrant colours and sleek designs.

The home kit is designed in the club's traditional green and light green colour while the away kit is designed in blue and white colour.

Nasarawa United are determined to improve on their performance in the 2025-26 season.

The Solid Miners will take on Niger Tornadoes in their first game of the new season.

The encounter will take place at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl Stadium in Ilorin next Wednesday.

