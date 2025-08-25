Nigeria: Abia Govt Approves 2 Hilux Vans for NDLEA

24 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Abia State government has approved two new Hilux vans for the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to enhance smooth operations.

According to the governor, Alex Otti, the state government would also retrieve, refurbish and return the command's abandoned vehicles.

Otti stated this when he hosted the command's new commandant, Joseph Owoputi at his Nvosi country home while on a courtesy visit.

He underlined the need for a synergy between the command and the government on the campaign against drug abuse and illicit substances.

"Unfortunately, the law is lenient on the suspects. I didn't know that until I was in one of the security council meetings. We just need to crack the drug cartel. So, if you crack the drug cartel, then the crime will disappear," he said.

Earlier, the commandant said the command arrested 65 suspects between June and this month with about 82kg of suspected substances.

"Within the period, we obtained seven convictions, prosecuting 12, while 38 persons are undergoing counselling and rehabilitation in our facility," he said.

He commended the governor for his support to the command, adding that "I was reliably informed by my predecessor that you have been our dependable ally."

