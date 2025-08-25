Nigeria: Red Cross Donates to Mokwa Flood Victims

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has built 47 shelters with boreholes, toilets and bathrooms to victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State.

The organisation has also distributed 500 dignity kits to women and girls of childbearing age and 500 non-food item packages for families.

It also conducted restoring family links activities to reunite loved ones separated by the displacement, and safe spaces for protection, gender and inclusion.

The national president of the NRCS, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, while speaking in Mokwa during the unveiling of the donations and other exercises called on individuals to volunteer with the organisation to support its humanitarian efforts.

He said, "The NRCS is taking proactive steps to anticipate and mitigate future disaster risks, including hygiene promotion, market sensitization, focus group discussions, community meetings, flood preparedness simulations, and first aid trainings."

Adeaga said the NRCS's response efforts in Mokwa demonstrated its commitment to alleviating human suffering and promoting humanitarianism.

In doing this, he added that, to prevent exploitation and ensure effective disaster response and recovery efforts, strengthening transparency and accountability was crucial.

He said vulnerable communities must be protected from exploitation and holding those who engage in such practices accountable was essential saying all stakeholders must work together to build more resilient communities and reduce the impact of disasters.

Two victims of the flood and beneficiaries of the NRCS temporary shelter, Adamu Dan Gwahari and Aisha Abdullahi, lauded the efforts of the Red Cross.