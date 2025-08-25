Ghana: NDC Tamale Central Primaries - Who Succeeds Late MP? ...As 14 Hopefuls Pick Forms to Contest

The race to succeed the late Member of Parliament for Tamale Central intensifies as 14 candidates have picked nomination forms to participate in the forthcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Tamale Central Constituency seat in the Northern Region.

The Tamale Central Constituency Parliamentary seat became vacant due to the passing of the sitting MP, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala.

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who served as the MP for Tamale Central and as the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, tragically lost his life along with seven others when the military helicopter they were aboard crashed in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region three weeks ago.

The individuals who have submitted their nomination forms include Abdul Hanan Gundadoo - Former Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Abdul Rauf Halid - National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Dr Seidu Mohammed Fiter - Lecturer at UDS, Mariama Naama Salifu, a Diplomat Princess, Dr Rahman A. Rashid, Dr Aliu Abdul Hamid - Civil Engineer, and Prof. Razak Abubakari - Senior Lecturer at Tamale Technical University.

The rest are Alhaji Alhassan Nbalba - Former Chairman of the NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter, Prof. Alidu Seidu - Senior Lecturer in the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Hajia Muliaka Suliasu, Sadat Harun Alhassan, Alhassan Osman Gomda - Entrepreneur, Hajia Shamima Yakubu - Regional Treasurer, and Alhaji Ibrahim Seidu - Engineer.

In an interview, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Salam, stated that the sale of nomination forms began last Friday, August 22, 2025, and was anticipated to conclude yesterday.

He emphasised that the party was dedicated to ensuring a transparent and equitable nomination process for all members vying to represent the party and the constituents of Tamale Central.

Alhaji Abdul Salam urged the candidates and their supporters to engage in a clean and respectful campaign in the lead-up to the primaries.

He also mentioned that the party would keep a close watch on each of the candidates arriving from abroad to contest to ensure that they did not hold dual citizenship.

He, however, assured party members in the Tamale Central Constituency that the primaries process would be carried out smoothly and peacefully.

In an interview with one of the candidates, Madam Nama Salifu, she expressed her commitment to continuing the positive legacies of the late Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

She stated that if given the opportunity, she would engage in thorough consultations with the constituency executives to advance the development initiatives and legacy of the late MP.

Madam Nama further indicated that her readiness to work diligently and uphold the traditions of the NDC, aiming to connect with constituency members to listen to their concerns and involve them in all party activities.

The former Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Abdul Rahman Hanan Gundadoo, also shared in an interview that as the former MCE of the area, he possessed a deep understanding of the constituency and was committed to continuing the development efforts initiated by the late MP.

Meanwhile, a source informed the paper that some aspirants who had picked up forms to contest are considering withdrawing from the race due to the current numbers.

The NDC has also set September 6 as the date for the Tamale Central Constituency parliamentary primaries.

The Electoral Commission has also scheduled September 30 for the by-election in the Tamale Central Constituency.