Ghana: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Work With ActionAid

The government remains committed to working with ActionAid Ghana in the development and implementation of policies and programmes that promote the rights of all, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has stated.

She said that ActionAid Ghana, over the years, had contributed to the promotion of social justice, poverty eradication, and gender equality through advocacy campaigns and influenced government policies.

Dr Lartey also noted this at the 35th anniversary celebration of ActionAid Ghana, a civil society organisation focused on social justice, gender-equality, and human rights, held in Accra on Thursday under the theme: '35 Years of Gender Equality, and Social Justice in Ghana.'

She said that gender equality and social justice provided a broader spectrum of opportunities and establishments that were opened to all, regardless of a person's sex, ethnicity, and social status.

Dr Lartey also observed that gender equality and social justice were essential in building a fair, resilient, and thriving society.

She highlighted that the government, through her ministry, was committed to the full implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, expanding and improving social protection programmes, and the school feeding programme in its bid to promote women empowerment and expand the safety net of the vulnerable in society.

Further, Dr Lartey pointed out that the future of transformative societies was hinged on inclusive leadership and, therefore, urged all relevant stakeholders to work collectively to create a fair and just society.

"Together, we will sustain our progress and accelerate it, ensuring that no Ghanaian is left behind," Dr Lartey emphasised.

The Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, Mr John Nkaw, in his address, described its three and a half years decades of service as a journey of solidarity, resilience, and social transformation.

"Since the 90s, we have worked hard in hand with communities across 11 out of the 16 regions of Ghana, contributing significantly to transforming lives, building resilience of communities and the people, and fighting for justice for all," Mr Nkaw disclosed.

According to him, the work of ActionAid Ghana was evident in the area of climate change, agriculture, disaster management, and harmful culture practices, including the closure of witch camps in the country.

Mr Nkaw noted that over 200 girls' empowerment and advocacy platforms had been set up by ActionAid Ghana in the 11 regions in which it operates to lead women and girls advocacy campaigns.

He commended the management and staff of ActionAid Ghana, as well as its donor partners, for advancing its cause over the three and a half decades.

The Country Director also reaffirmed the commitment of ActionAid Ghana to promoting social justice, gender equality, and human rights.

Mrs Margaret Dunnu, the Finance Manager of ActionAid Ghana, and Mr Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie, the immediate past board chairman of ActionAid Ghana, were awarded with plaques in recognition to their contribution to the organisation.

The celebration featured the cutting of anniversary cake and showcased ActionAid Ghana's impact stories, inspiring reflections, and ongoing work to systemic inequalities that affected women, children, and marginalised communities in the country.

It also brought together stakeholders form civil society, government, traditional authorities, donors, international partners, the private sector, and the media.