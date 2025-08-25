Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 29-Year-Old Man With 7,000 Tramadol Capsules in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, says it has arrested a 29-year-old male suspect with 7,000 suspected capsules of Tramadol.

Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the Command's Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Muhammad-Maigatari said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday by operatives attached to the Kiru Area Command along Zaria-Kano Road, Kwanar Dangora area, while coming from Lagos with a substantial cache of Tramadol capsules.

He explained that the drugs, weighing 4.1 kilograms, were concealed in a 20-litre oil jerrycan, and described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the fight against substance abuse in the state.

According to him, the NDLEA operatives demonstrated professionalism and expertise in detecting the concealed drugs.

"It underscores the agency's unwavering commitment to disrupting the supply chain of illicit substances and ensuring community safety."

He quoted the state NDLEA Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as commending the operatives for their diligence.

Idris-Ahmad also commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa, for his continued support and guidance.

"The NDLEA in Kano state remains resolute in its mission to rid the state of illicit substances and appreciates the collaboration and support of the public in achieving this goal," he said.

Vanguard News