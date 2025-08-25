Nigeria: Adamawa Govt Vows Tough Action Against Human Traffickers

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta, has issued a stern warning to human traffickers and their collaborators, declaring that Adamawa will not serve as a safe haven for criminal activities.

The Deputy Governor made this declaration during the official handover ceremony of 14 rescued children who had been abducted from Adamawa State and trafficked to Anambra State.

"We shall flush them out, dismantle their networks, and ensure they face the full weight of the law. This is not an empty threat; it is a promise," she asserted.

The children were successfully reunited with their parents in an emotionally charged event attended by members of the State Executive Council, security agencies, medical personnel, and other stakeholders.

Expressing both sorrow and relief, Professor Farauta described it as heartbreaking to see Adamawa appear on the map of child trafficking--a national scourge once thought to be distant from the state.

"In July 2025, we received intelligence about a disturbing rise in cases of missing children, mostly minors. As a responsible government, we took immediate action," she said.

In collaboration with security agencies, including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the state government launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of the suspected trafficking ringleader--a middle-aged woman of Igbo extraction, identified as Ngozi Abdulwahab.

Operating from a small provision shop in Jambutu Ward, Yola North LGA, the suspect reportedly used snacks and gifts to lure children aged 4 to 9, trafficking them to southeastern Nigeria, where they were sold for amounts ranging between ₦800,000 and ₦1.7 million per child.

"This crime is not just traumatic for the victims and their families; it is a shameful and painful reality for our entire state," the Deputy Governor stated.

"Our citizens are not commodities. Under no circumstance should anyone be allowed to treat them as such."

According to her, 14 children have been rescued, rehabilitated, and prepared for reunification with their families. The government has also put aggressive measures in place to dismantle trafficking networks and ensure justice is served.

She also issued a heartfelt plea to parents across the state: "Take parenting seriously. Be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities."

The Deputy Governor commended Governor Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, CON, for his swift action and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Adamawa's citizens.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Neido Geoffrey Kofulto, and the Member of the State House of Assembly representing Yola North, Hon. Suleiman Alkali, lauded Governor Fintiri for his prompt response and unwavering support. They also urged parents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

The Adamawa State Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Hassan Abubakar Naibi, reiterated the agency's commitment to fighting human trafficking and all forms of exploitation, especially of women and children. He described the issue as increasingly rampant in the state and called for greater community awareness.

Some of the reunited parents expressed joy and gratitude to the government for its intervention. Each parent received ₦100,000 to support their small businesses, while the rescued children were given food and non-food items as part of their reintegration support.