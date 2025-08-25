Nigeria: Kwara Governor Visits Troubled Communities, Pledges Relief for Attack Victims

Governor AbdulRazaq attributed the disturbances to pressure on criminal groups in other regions, which pushed them into Kwara's rural communities.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, visited Babanla and other communities in the Ifelodun Local Government Area following recent security incidents, assuring the residents of the government's commitment to public safety and economic stability.

The visit, according to a press statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the governor, was to commiserate with affected families and to reaffirm the administration's resolve to prevent further breaches.

"In Babanla today, we are here to commiserate with you over the recent incident. We reassure you and other communities that we will ensure this does not happen again. It is a sad occurrence which we are working hard to curtail," the statement quoted Mr AbdulRazaq as saying.

The governor was received in Babanla by the Oba of Babanla, Adegboyega Yusuf, and his chiefs.

On his entourage were the Commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Ezra Barkins, a brigadier general; the state Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; and the Chairman of Ifelodun LGA, Femi Yusuf.

Mr AbdulRazaq commended security agencies and community members for their resilience, noting that calm had largely returned to the affected areas in the past two weeks.

He attributed the disturbances to pressure on criminal groups in other regions which pushed them into Kwara's rural communities.

"Obviously, there has been pressure on those criminal non-state actors in other regions, and that has forced them into this peaceful location. But surely, they will be flushed out of this area," the governor said.

He added that the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) has been directed to provide relief support for residents affected by the attacks.

In his remarks, Mr Aliyu thanked the governor and the federal government for their intervention, while calling for the economic utilisation of Babanla's expansive land.

"It is our strong belief that putting these wide expanses of land into use will not only boost the economy of the state and provide massive employment, but also help deny criminals any hiding places," the monarch said.

The traditional ruler disclosed that the attack in Babanla led to the snatching of nine motorcycles, food items, and mobile phones.