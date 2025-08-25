Nigeria: More Flood Victims Receive Support in Yobe As Sema Executes Buni's Directives

The Yobe State government has intensified relief efforts to communities affected by floods, with more victims receiving food among other support in Nangere Local Government Area.

The intervention, implemented by the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), followed Governor Mai Mala Buni's directive for swift relief to disaster-hit communities across the state.

In Garin Kolo, Chukuriwa Ward of Nangere LGA, 250 households benefited from the distribution exercise with each household receiving a food basket and cash support to cushion the hardship caused by the floods, which displaced families and destroyed farmlands.

The executive secretary of SEMA, Dr. Mohammed Goje has while speaking on the support explained that the intervention was informed by a rapid needs assessment conducted by the agency, coupled with appeals from community representatives adding that the response was in line with the directives of Governor Buni to SEMA to ameliorating the sufferings of the victims.

Dr. Goje further noted that similar assistance had earlier been extended to flood victims in Potiskum Local Government and other areas before the Nangere distribution assuring that more communities already profiled would soon benefit as government and partners continue to mobilize resources.

Also, the executive chairman of Nangere LGA, Hon. Samaila Musa who supervised the exercise alongside community leaders to ensure accountability and fairness expressed happiness with the support.

Musa, represented by his vice chairman, praised Governor Buni's timely response, describing the support as "life-saving."

Beneficiaries of the intervention expressed gratitude to Governor Buni, the state government, and SEMA for responding without delay praying God for continued peace, stability and protection for Yobe state and its leaders.

The gesture, officials said, underlines the state government's commitment to protecting the welfare of its citizens, especially in times of disaster.