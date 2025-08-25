Nigeria: NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross Assess IDP Camps After Bandit Attack

Relief is on the way for displaced residents of Sabon Birni local government area, Sokoto State over the recent banditry attacks.

This followed the on-the-spot assessment of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the area by the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The assessment aimed to evaluate the humanitarian situation, identify urgent needs, and coordinate an effective response for the displaced persons.

During the visit, officials from the three agencies interacted with victims to ascertain their living conditions and immediate challenges, which include access to food, shelter, water, and medical care.

The delegation, led by the member representing Sabon-Birni federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza, alongside officials of SEMA, NEMA, and the Red Cross, was received by the chairman of Sabon-Birni local government council, Hon. Ayuba Hashimu.

In his remarks, the council chairman expressed appreciation to the joint assessment team for the visit and commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu, for delegating Hon. Aminu Boza to lead the agencies' intervention efforts.

He pledged the council's full cooperation to ensure the success of the assessment and the delivery of necessary relief support to the IDPs.

Hashimu further highlighted the locations where IDPs are currently camped, including Abdurrahman Model Primary School, Magajin Dawaki Model Primary School, UBE Government Girls School, GSS Sabon-Birni, 30-Houses Estate, Almajiri School, Columbia Motor Park, Gidan Sardauna, and Hande Primary School.

He also identified additional IDPs' settlements across several communities, including Tsamiya, Gatawa, Unguwar Lalle, Lajingi, Yar Bulutu, and Kurawa.

The team visited selected IDPs' camps to assess their conditions and gather first-hand information to guide relief interventions and long-term recovery strategies.