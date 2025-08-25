Nigeria: Obasanjo, Firebrand S/African Politician, Malema, Over 20,000 Lawyers Converge On Enugu for 2025 NBA Conference

Enugu, the capital of the old Eastern Region, is a beehive of activities as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, firebrand South African politician Julius Malema, and over 20,000 lawyers converge for the 2025 Annual General Conference, AGC, of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, which formally opens today.

Earlier on Saturday, NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, led thousands of lawyers in a health walk session across major roads in the capital city, as more lawyers and guests continue to pour into the historic city.

This happened on a day the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, assured participants of a memorable experience, noting that Governor Peter Mbah had prepared the state well ahead for large events like NBA's AGC.

Speaking to newsmen, Osigwe, who relished thrilling moments already being experienced in Enugu, said the state was a befitting venue for the theme of the conference, 'Stand Out, Stand Tall.'

"Enugu is the capital of the South East region and also home of hospitality, home to beauty, home to peace. That was why we chose Enugu State to have our conference after moving from Port Harcourt," he said.

"So, we are here in Enugu to enjoy the best that the people have to give us and also have a conversation about building Nigeria and making it an economic giant in Africa. Enugu is set, we are so excited.

"Our keynote speaker, Julius Malema, is on the ground in Lagos and will touch down here tomorrow (Sunday), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the past president, who will chair the opening ceremony, will also be on the ground tomorrow.

"We are all set, we are so excited, we are going to make this a never-forgotten experience, the type that will make you want to come back every time for a conference in Enugu."

Also speaking to journalists, SSG Onyia said the strategic government of Dr. Peter Mbah had long prepared Enugu to host conferences like that of the NBA and others.

"The Enugu State Government under Dr. Peter Mbah, in the design, the thinking around tourism, how to increase our hospitality sector and build our economy, had already factored most of what you are seeing, which we are preparing right now," he said.

"Even without NBA's plan to come, we had already started planning what would happen if the NBA comes here, the Nigerian Society of Engineers comes here or others."

He recalled, "Not too long ago, Enugu Air was commissioned; not too long ago, our 100 CNG buses and five modern transport terminals were commissioned, the reconstructed and revamped Hotel Presidential was also unveiled, just name a few. We want to ensure that when people come here, they have ease in moving around, they feel safe, and they even love to live here. We are grateful to the NBA for chosing Enugu and believe that they will have a memorable experience when they stay here.

Excitement

Meanwhile, one of the lawyers who are already in the state, Barr. Favour Abraham, from Minna, Niger State, said she was already looking forward with excitement to a memorable experience in Enugu.

"This is my second time in Enugu. I came here for the NBA conference in 2005. So, it has been 20 years. Today, it is a beautiful city. At least from the Airport, we had Enugu State CNG buses actually waiting for us. The people of this place are hospitable. I can rate Igbo people to be very beautiful people. Enugu has changed, and it's a beautiful city. "So, we are here to explore, have our conference, have more skills and knowledge and then enjoy Enugu to the fullest. We have beautiful things like okpa, isiewu, abacha and the rest of them. At least we are coming from the North, and we would love to explore the city," she added.

'Totally different'

Another first time visitor, Daisy Ovrawah, from Delta State, said she was "expecting something totally different."

"I like the airport, the town and the CNG bus that came to bring us from the Airport to the International Conference Centre, which was very convenient. I love the ICC. This is very beautiful. I am impressed, I like what I am seeing," he said.

Godswill Onyegbu, a participant from Abuja, said he was looking forward to "a very highly coordinated conference."

"We just got to the conference, and the NBA bus brought us to the venue. I commend the governor for the CNG bus. Also, when we were coming, I could see Enugu was very clean," he said. Hon. Munirat Suleiman, Magistrate of the Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja, lauded the registration process as seamless. "Having attended several NBA conferences that had a lot of glitches, a lot of problems collecting materials, registering and what have you, and impressed that this Enugu experience has been stress-free. So far, so good, and I am enjoying the beautiful City of Enugu, the Coal City," she said.