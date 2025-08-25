Africa: Obasanjo, Malema, Over 20,000 Lawyers Gather in Enugu for 2025 NBA Conference

*Enugu is set, home of hospitality, love, peace, says NBA President, Osigwe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, fierce South African politician, Julius Malema, and over 20,000 lawyers will converge in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, for the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which formally opens today.

NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, had earlier yesterday, led thousands of lawyers in a health walk across the major roads in the capital city, as more lawyers and guests continued to pour into the historic city.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, assured participants of a memorable experience, noting that Governor Peter Mbah had long prepared the state for large events like the NBA's AGC.

Speaking to newsmen, Osigwe, who relished the thrilling moments already being experienced in Enugu, said the city was a befitting venue for the theme of the conference, "Stand Out, Stand Tall."

"Enugu is the capital of the South-east region and also the home of hospitality, beauty, and peace. That was why we chose Enugu State to host our conference after moving from Port Harcourt.

"So, we are here in Enugu to enjoy the best that the people have to offer and also have a conversation about building Nigeria and making it an economic giant in Africa. Enugu is set; we are so excited.

"Our keynote speaker, Julius Malema, is on the ground in Lagos and will touch down here tomorrow (Sunday). Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president who will chair the opening ceremony, will also be on the ground tomorrow.

"We are all set; we are so excited. We are going to make this a never-to-be-forgotten experience, the type that will make you want to come back every time for a conference in Enugu," he told reporters.

Also speaking to journalists, Prof. Onyia said the government of Dr. Peter Mbah had strategically prepared Enugu to host conferences like that of the NBA and many others.

"The Enugu State Government under Dr. Peter Mbah, in its design and thinking around tourism, hospitality, and economic growth, had already factored in most of what you are seeing in preparation right now.

"Even without the NBA's plan to come, we had already started planning what would happen if the NBA came here, if the Nigerian Society of Engineers came here, or others," he stated.

He recalled: "Not too long ago, Enugu Air was commissioned; not too long ago, our 100 CNG buses and five modern transport terminals were commissioned. The reconstructed and revamped Hotel Presidential was also unveiled, just to name a few. We want to ensure that when people come here, they move around easily, feel safe, and even love to live here. We are grateful to the NBA for choosing Enugu and believe that they will have a memorable experience during their stay."

Meanwhile, one of the lawyers already in the state, Favour Abraham from Minna, Niger State, said she was looking forward with excitement to a memorable experience in Enugu.

Another first-time visitor, Daisy Ovrawah from Delta State, said she was "expecting something totally different."

A participant from Abuja, Mr. Godswill Onyegbu, said he was looking forward to "a very highly coordinated conference."

The Magistrate of the Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja, Hon. Munirat Suleiman, praised the registration process as seamless.

His Highness Rufus Olarewaju Ajayi from Ekiti, who was in Enugu in 2001 for the Oputa Panel, said: "Since I came here last night, I think I am highly impressed by what I have seen so far."