Liberia: Fatimah Project Mission to Empower Liberian Youth Through Life Skills, Sports

24 August 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Famatta Clark

The Fatimah Project, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Sonia Harrison, has announced plans to instill essential life skills in Liberian youth, including both boys and girls.

Madam Harrison, a visionary leader and passionate advocate for youth empowerment through sports--particularly football--emphasized that while she strongly believes in the power of sports, her broader goal is to use various methods to ensure holistic development and inclusion for all young people.

She made the statement on Sunday, August 17, 2025, during a donation ceremony where she presented several footballs to the Africa New Stars Sports Academy (ANSSA).

ANSSA, founded in September 23, 2021, is one of Liberia's fastest-growing grassroots football academies.

"My mission is outreach," Madam Harrison stated. "I want to see how best children can be empowered by instilling life skills in them to better their future."

She further noted that the vision of the Fatimah Project Mission is to ensure that children are given opportunities to grow and are steered away from drug abuse and harmful substances.

Acknowledging that not every child is passionate about sports, she explained that the project is also using educational approaches to reach and empower youth who have different interests.

Speaking about ANSSA, Madam Harrison pledged her support in helping the academy gain access to international grassroots sports events to expose the players to broader opportunities.

"I want the players to remain positive and committed to their development," she said. "Once I return, I will begin lobbying to create these opportunities for them."

Also speaking at the event, ANSSA Supervisor Mr. Melvin T. Panton expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Madam Harrison for her generous donation and the promises made to support the academy.

Mr. Panton remarked that he fully appreciated the gesture, the encouraging words, and her commitment to do more for the youth.

"My dream is to see players from ANSSA playing for elite clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, the Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Arsenal, and others," he said.

"Our secret here at ANSSA is commitment, hard work, dedication, mindset, and belief. We believe that we can achieve whatever we set our minds to," he added.

