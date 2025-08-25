Liberia: Arcelor Mittal - Arcelormittal Liberia Begins Renovation of More Housing Units in Yekepa

24 August 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
Yekepa's Area R is undergoing a rapid transformation as ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) pushes ahead with the renovation of houses that were completely looted during the Liberian civil war.

Although residents say no direct battle occurred in Yekepa during the war, soldiers and others reportedly took advantage of the conflict to strip materials from many homes.

Currently, construction engineers are busy roofing and painting buildings, while plumbing and electrical works are also underway. Earth-moving machines are clearing thick bush that has engulfed most of the abandoned houses, making them accessible to construction workers and delivery trucks transporting building materials.

According to AML Site Engineer Rufus Dickson, different construction companies are working on the renovation of 21 three- and two-bedroom houses in the community. In addition, AML is restoring three buildings in EA that each contain four self-contained apartments.

The companies contracted for the project include World Engineering and Construction Company, ECHO Group of Company, Zenith Group of Company, and Bleco Construction Company. Dickson disclosed that the work is expected to be completed within four months.

"To stay on schedule, we are working daily and closely supervising the contractors to ensure they meet specific daily targets," Dickson said.

During a site visit on August 7, senior estate managers were seen engaging with various groups of contractors on-site. Dickson emphasized that, given the urgent need for housing, his department is committed to avoiding lost time and any conditions that could delay the work. He noted that the goal is to dedicate the project before the end of the year.

Since the beginning of the year, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been actively involved in the renovation of housing across Yekepa. Earlier this year in EA, the residential area for senior management staff, several homes were redesigned into self-contained units to accommodate three to four individuals each.

As renovation work progresses in Area R, it is expected that many awaiting accommodations will soon move in, bringing new life to the community.

