Nigeria: Political Scientists Oppose Planned Salary Increase for Public Officers

The Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) has described the plan to increase salaries of public office holders in the country as insensitive and provocative.

The association which made its view known yesterday in a statement by its president, Prof Hassan Saliu called for the suspension of the plan.

"The proposition to augment the remuneration of public office holders in Nigeria, being championed by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is a contentious issue, particularly in light of the prevailing economic challenges confronting the citizenry, derived essentially from the low level of productivity in the country, among other factors," Saliu said.

He argued that while the inflationary trend and the elapsed period since the last salary review in the public sector carried out by the government in 2008 might justify salary increase, the timing and national mood render the proposal incongruous.

He noted that majority of Nigerian public workers were grappling with the meagre minimum wage of N70,000 while many were uncertain about their next meal.

He recommended, " A more effective approach would be to extend the incremental salary increase already approved for judges to other professional groups, such as members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), whose new take-home pay has not been agreed to by the public owners of Universities, according to the union. The paltry remuneration of senior professors in public universities, who earn less than N600,000 per month after deductions, underscores the low premium placed on education and learning in Nigeria."

"Furthermore, any discussion of salary increases for political office holders must consider the comprehensive reward regime, including allowances that often far exceed salaries.

The basic pay of 1.5 million naira per month for one of the highest-paid public officers in the country may seem modest, but the state's burden in supporting such an office extends beyond salary.

"In the light of these considerations, the proposal to increase public office holders' salaries is misplaced and would make matters worse in the present circumstances."

The NPSA president said there were more pressing issues that demand attention in Nigeria, noting that salary reviews for public office holders should not be considered a priority.

"The proposed plan by RMFAC to increase the salaries of public office holders should be suspended by the federal government in the interest of all. Instead, a concerted effort is needed to reconcile the somewhat contradictory statistics about Nigeria from its economic partners with the realities of ordinary Nigerians, which we have heard and seen are not encouraging.

"Democracy should empower the majority, if not all, rather than a few who are already taking much from the commonwealth through many other sources, leaving a majority at the margin of survival. Moreover, given the alarmingly low level of productivity in the nation, the RMAFC's proposed salary review is ill-timed and may exacerbate the nation's worrisome productivity levels," he said.