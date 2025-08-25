Nigeria: NBA President Leads Lawyers On Health Walk in Enugu

Ahead of the annual national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, its national president, Afam Osuigwe (SAN), yesterday led thousands of lawyers from different parts of the country on a 10-km health walk across different parts of Enugu City.

Some of the lawyers lauded the clean environment in Enugu and expressed happiness over what they saw in the city.

Osuigwe said during the exercise that he was "on top of the world" and stressed the need to maintain a healthy life.

The NBA president said he hoped that Nigerians would be part of the conversation around how to make Nigeria economically strong and be an economic giant.

Other participants who spoke during the walk described Enugu as a very clean city, saying they were happy to be in the city for the conference.

Chairman of NBA in Enugu, Venatus Odo, said he was happy with the enthusiasm of NBA members from different parts of the country. He noted that he was sure that they would leave Enugu with good memories.