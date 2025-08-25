Nigeria: NBA President Leads Lawyers On Health Walk in Enugu

24 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Nnamdi Mbawike

Ahead of the annual national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, its national president, Afam Osuigwe (SAN), yesterday led thousands of lawyers from different parts of the country on a 10-km health walk across different parts of Enugu City.

Some of the lawyers lauded the clean environment in Enugu and expressed happiness over what they saw in the city.

Osuigwe said during the exercise that he was "on top of the world" and stressed the need to maintain a healthy life.

The NBA president said he hoped that Nigerians would be part of the conversation around how to make Nigeria economically strong and be an economic giant.

Other participants who spoke during the walk described Enugu as a very clean city, saying they were happy to be in the city for the conference.

Chairman of NBA in Enugu, Venatus Odo, said he was happy with the enthusiasm of NBA members from different parts of the country. He noted that he was sure that they would leave Enugu with good memories.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.