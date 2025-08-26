Liberia: Ex-Speaker Koffa to Lead CDC Rebuilding Drive After Headquarters Demolition

25 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee | the Liberian Investigator

Published: August 25, 2025

MONROVIA -- Days after bulldozers leveled the Coalition for Democratic Change's (CDC) longtime headquarters in Congo Town, the opposition party has tapped former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa to lead a high-powered committee charged with building a new home.

The National Headquarters Construction Committee, announced Monday by CDC Standard Bearer and former President George Weah, will oversee the planning and construction of a new facility within one year. The committee blends senior officials with youth and women's representatives.

Koffa will chair the 23-member body, with Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill as co-chair and Weah's chief of staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, serving as general coordinator. Other key members include former Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. as advisor, John Youbuty as treasurer, Famatta Wesseh as secretary, and Ruth Cooker Collins as technical advisor.

A Party in Recovery

The announcement comes in the wake of the court-ordered eviction of the CDC from facilities housing its headquarters on August 24, following a court ruling that awarded the contested Bernard's Beach property to the heirs of Martha Stubblefield Bernard. While President Joseph Boakai's government insists the action was a lawful eviction, Weah and his supporters have called it politically motivated, a bid to weaken Liberia's largest opposition force.

The loss of the compound, once the beating heart of CDC's populist movement, struck a symbolic blow to the party. Offices, a vocational center, and even a revered sycamore tree that had anchored grassroots rallies were torn down -- a destruction mourned by supporters as the erasure of their political identity.

Resilience and Fundraising

CDC officials say the new construction committee will not only manage the technical aspects of building but also spearhead fundraising efforts. A designated bank account and multiple payment channels will be established to ensure transparency, with full public disclosure of contributions from both local supporters and the Liberian diaspora.

"The overwhelming support for this initiative shows the loyalty of our members and the public," the party said in a statement. "It is a testament to the CDC's strength and determination despite recent politically motivated actions."

"The establishment of this committee marks a turning point," the party declared. "It demonstrates our resilience, commitment to transparency, and readiness to strengthen our organizational capacity for the future."

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.