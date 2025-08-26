Liberia: Ex-Speaker Koffa to Lead CDC Rebuilding Drive After Headquarters Demolition

Published: August 25, 2025

MONROVIA -- Days after bulldozers leveled the Coalition for Democratic Change's (CDC) longtime headquarters in Congo Town, the opposition party has tapped former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa to lead a high-powered committee charged with building a new home.

The National Headquarters Construction Committee, announced Monday by CDC Standard Bearer and former President George Weah, will oversee the planning and construction of a new facility within one year. The committee blends senior officials with youth and women's representatives.

Koffa will chair the 23-member body, with Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill as co-chair and Weah's chief of staff, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, serving as general coordinator. Other key members include former Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. as advisor, John Youbuty as treasurer, Famatta Wesseh as secretary, and Ruth Cooker Collins as technical advisor.

A Party in Recovery

The announcement comes in the wake of the court-ordered eviction of the CDC from facilities housing its headquarters on August 24, following a court ruling that awarded the contested Bernard's Beach property to the heirs of Martha Stubblefield Bernard. While President Joseph Boakai's government insists the action was a lawful eviction, Weah and his supporters have called it politically motivated, a bid to weaken Liberia's largest opposition force.

The loss of the compound, once the beating heart of CDC's populist movement, struck a symbolic blow to the party. Offices, a vocational center, and even a revered sycamore tree that had anchored grassroots rallies were torn down -- a destruction mourned by supporters as the erasure of their political identity.

Resilience and Fundraising

CDC officials say the new construction committee will not only manage the technical aspects of building but also spearhead fundraising efforts. A designated bank account and multiple payment channels will be established to ensure transparency, with full public disclosure of contributions from both local supporters and the Liberian diaspora.

"The overwhelming support for this initiative shows the loyalty of our members and the public," the party said in a statement. "It is a testament to the CDC's strength and determination despite recent politically motivated actions."

"The establishment of this committee marks a turning point," the party declared. "It demonstrates our resilience, commitment to transparency, and readiness to strengthen our organizational capacity for the future."