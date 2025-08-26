Liberia: Weah Sets Up CDC Headquarters Construction Committee After Demolition

25 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah, Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has announced the establishment of a special committee to spearhead the construction of a new party headquarters following the government's demolition of its previous compound in Congo Town.

The new body, named the CDC National Headquarters Construction Committee, is tasked with mobilizing resources and ensuring the completion of the facility within one year.

The committee is chaired by House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, with Senator Nathaniel F. McGill serving as Co-Chairman. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. will serve as Advisor, while Hon. Lenn Eugene Nagbe has been designated General Coordinator.

Other members include:

· Madam Yvette Freeman

· Mr. Quiwu Pepci Yeke

· Mr. John Youbuty (Treasurer)

· Dr. Marie Scott-Wilson

· Mr. Kyne Oliver Kyne

· Madam Ruth Cooker Collins (Technical Advisor)

· Mr. Yayah T. Sheriff

· Ms. Famatta Wesseh (Secretary)

· Mr. Emmanuel T. Swen

· Cllr. Garrison Yealu

· Mr. Jurah Sanoe

· Mr. Roosevelt Johnson Jr.

· Mr. Michael Andrew Massaquoi

· Madam Mamina Carr Gaye (Youth League)

· Madam Sriyah Musu Isodjee (Women's League)

· Mr. Isaac Doe

· Mr. Samuel A. Wlue

· Mr. Manneh George

· Madam Ariminty Tubman

· Mr. Abraham Askie

According to the Standard Bearer's office, the committee has been authorized to establish sub-committees as needed to effectively coordinate the project.

"The party continues to receive significant goodwill and support for this effort following the recent politically motivated action against its headquarters," the statement noted. A designated bank account will be opened for contributions, with details to be made public along with other payment options.

Meanwhile, Mr. Weah has instructed National Chairman Janga Kowo to convene a press conference addressing what the CDC describes as "the disastrous invasion of its headquarters by the government, the illegal abduction of some partisans, and the ongoing legal challenges now before the Liberian courts."

