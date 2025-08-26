Nigeria: Security Summit Seeks End to Killings in Benue

A high-stakes security summit held in Zaria, Kaduna State, in response to the escalating wave of killings in Benue State, has called for an end to killings in Benue State.

The Summit, organised by Chief Felix Akiga, proprietor and Chairman of Choice Leisure Limited, followed the inauguration of the Royal Choice Inn Hotel at Ahmadu Bello University.

The summit brought together key figures, including the Tor Tiv of Gboko, HRM Prof. James Ayatse; the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; and former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda.

Chief Akiga expressed alarm over the deteriorating security situation, lamenting that government interventions have failed to curb the violence so far.

"The Fulanis and Benue people have historically coexisted peacefully, but the recent conflicts have led to significant loss of lives," he said.

However, the Emir of Zazzau agreed to reciprocate a visit from the Tor Tiv, an initiative aimed at bolstering communal ties and laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

"It is evident that many of the attacks on Benue communities are being carried out by outsiders," Chief Akiga noted. "There's an urgent need to unify all stakeholders in pursuit of enduring peace."

In one of the deadliest attacks, suspected armed herders killed between 100 and 200 people in Yelwata, displacing around 3,000 residents. The massacre involved the burning of homes and particularly targeted internally displaced persons sheltering in a marketplace.

Similar violence has occurred repeatedly in recent months, with 23 people killed in Apa and Gwer West; 5 in Okpomaju; 19 in Kwande; and 72 in Ukum, all between February and April 2025.

Against this backdrop of escalating violence, the Zaria security summit marks a hopeful development.

The proposed goodwill visit between the Emir of Zazzau and the Tor Tiv, combined with inclusive dialogue, signals a recognition that lasting peace will require both community engagement and state-level accountability.

Strengthening enforcement of anti-grazing laws, enhancing rural security, safeguarding farmers, and ensuring swift justice are vital steps towards restoring safety and stability.