Mozambique: 16 New Cases of M-Pox Diagnosed in Niassa

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have recorded 16 new cases of the disease M-pox (formerly known as monkey pox) in the northern province of Niassa, which means that the country has currently 65 positive cases of the disease.

According to the daily update bulletin on M-pox, issued by the National Public Health Directorate, these 16 new cases were diagnosed in six districts: Lichinga (6), Lago (4), Marrupa (2), Majune (2), Maua (1) and Cuamba (1).

To date, there have been no recorded deaths associated with the disease, while 32 people have made a full recovery. Niassa, which was the first province to record positive cases, remains the most affected province, with 44 accumulated cases.

"Over the last hours, 28 new suspected cases were reported: 10 in Niassa, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Nampula, one in Manica, one in Sofala, 11 in Maputo province, and one in Maputo city. In the same period, 97 samples were processed', reads the report.

In order to avoid further cases of Mpox transmission, the Health Ministry urges people to avoid physical contact with infected patients or those with suspected symptoms, to wash their hands frequently, and not to share personal items such as clothes or towels.