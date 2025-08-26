Liberia: Scientists At National Public Health Institute Discover New Monkeypox Virus Strain in Liberia As Mpox Cases Decline

Monrovia — Scientists at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) led by renowned biomedical scientist, Dougbeh Chris Nyan, have detected, identified, and characterized a new Monkeypox virus strain in Liberia, the Mpox Clade IIa, more than half a century after the first case of an uncharacterized Monkeypox virus was detected in Liberia in 1970, about 55 years ago. The findings have been independently validated in collaboration with Nigerian and US scientists, and published in the scientific journal, Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The Mpox Clade IIa was first detected and identified by the NPHIL Team at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) located in Charlesville, Liberia among a pool of Mpox confirmed specimens of Mpox-infected persons from Sinoe, Lofa and other counties in August and September 2024 as well as analyzed with specimens of 2023.

"With the genomic sequencing technology we acquired at the NPHIL, our National Reference Laboratory now has the capability to sequence any pathogen and identify its genetic make-up for accurate characterization," said Dr. Nyan, the NPHIL's Director General who led the studies in Liberia that detected the Mpox Clade IIa strain in Liberia.

Bode Shobayo, the erstwhile head of Research, Innovation, and Development at the NPHIL said, "for several years since the founding of the NPHIL after the Ebola outbreak of 2014, we could only detect, but could not identify the genes of pathogens like Ebola, COVID-19, and many others; now we can."

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that is haboured in animals and is transmitted from person to person mainly through direct contact. Symptoms include fever, headache, body ache, and large fluid-filled rashes seen all over the body. Mpox Clade IIb is widely circulating in West Africa, while Clade Ia and Ib circulate mainly in Central Africa.

The Africa CDC and the WHO declared an outbreak of Monkeypox virus on the 13th and 14th of August 2024, respectively as a public health emergency of continental and global concern.

As of the August 22, 2025 Mpox National Incident Management System meeting, the NPHIL reported Zero (0) deaths in Liberia and 112 active cases, as reported in the Epi-week bulletin.

US Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island who recently visited the NPHIL National Reference Lab praised NPHIL staff, saying, "We are impressed by the dedication of the scientists and public health professionals at NPHIL. Your work is vital not only for Liberia, but also for global health security."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the Africa CDC's Research Prioritization programme and Liberia's National Genomic Programme, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia has strived to link outbreak response with biomedical research, thereby focusing on genomic sequencing and establishing platforms for diagnostics and vaccine development in Liberia.

"We thank the Liberian government, the Africa CDC, and the WHO-Afro for the support of the NPHIL genomic programme. This project demonstrates the strength of continental and transatlantic research collaborations, and how this should ensure that African scientists are appropriately credited on publications and research products for research works generated by Africans researchers and work originating from African institutions on the mother continent," Dr. Nyan emphasized.

This breakthrough scientific development in Liberia comes 55 years after the Monkeypox virus was first detected in the country in 1970 when its genetic characteristic was unknown back then.