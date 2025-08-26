Gambia: Sixteen Protestors Decline Police Bail Conditions

Sixteen protestors at PURA who were arrested on Friday, 22nd August have declined an offer of conditional bail by the Police, stating that they will only accept their unconditional release. The remaining three, upon acceptance of the conditional bail have been released on bail.

According to a police statement on Sunday, 24 August 2025, bail was opened for all the protestors who were arrested on Friday but said only three (3) suspects accepted the bail conditions and were granted bail.

"The remaining 16 suspects declined the bail conditions and instead demanded unconditional release, failing which they will be taken to court for a court bail," it said, adding that: "The GPF strongly reminds the public that no protest or assembly will be permitted without due process, and anyone found in violation will face the full force of the law.

The nineteen protestors were protesting the decision of the Public Utility Regulation Authority (PURA), to put a floor price of D50 for 1GB credit for cell phones after a price war between cell phone companies pushed the price to well below D50. The protestors say by this decision, the cost of data has increased drastically, placing an enormous burden on consumers. They argue that the decision will negatively impact students, teachers, health workers, farmers, small businesses and low-income earners.

The police who deemed the gathering as unlawful, because they had no permit, arrested nineteen protestors. The protestors argue that they do not need a permit because they are not in procession or using a loudspeaker, they are simply exercising their constitutional right.

The protestors are expected to appear before court today charged with unlawful Assembly.

Another a group of five (5) who attempted to march in solidarity with the arrested youth were also arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police said when the protest was staged on Saturday, "Police officers were dispatched to the scene to disperse the protesters, during which the suspects were arrested and escorted to Kairaba Police Station for further action.

"All suspects were cautioned, charged, and detained, while investigations into the matter continue. The Gambia Police Force strongly warns that no protest will be allowed without due process, and anyone found organizing or participating in unlawful assemblies will face the full force of the law."

The arrest and detention of these protestors has since attracted widespread condemnation from rights activists both in The Gambia and the diaspora, calling the police action as unlawful and in contravention of the section 25(1) (d), and section 17 of the 1997 Constitution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This action not only undermines the spirit of democratic engagement but also violates the rights enshrined in the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, particularly: Section 25(1)(d): which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of assembly, association, and demonstration and Section 17: which obliges the state to respect and uphold the fundamental rights and freedoms of all persons," ACTIVISTA The Gambia said in a statement, adding that the crackdown contravenes Article 11 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which affirms the right of every individual to assemble freely with others, provided they abide by the law.

"We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained individuals and urge the authorities to uphold the rule of law, protect civic space, and respect the rights of citizens to peacefully express dissent.

In a statement on Saturday, Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), said it is actively engaging with authorities to secure the unconditional release of all detainees.

"We call on the government and law enforcement agencies to respect the fundamental rights and dignity of all detainees. We demand their swift and unconditional release," the statement added.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that one of the released detainees has suffered an epilepsy attack, while another was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury suffered during his arrest.