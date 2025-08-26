Africa: Ghana Is Ready to Lead Africa in Pharmaceutical Production - Mintah Akandoh

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has expressed confidence that Ghana is on the right path to becoming one of the leading producers of pharmaceuticals in Africa.

He made the statement at a meeting with local pharmaceutical companies on Monday, August 25, 2025, in Accra.

The meeting brought together key players in the industry to discuss how to increase production capacity, improve quality standards, and expand access to essential medicines.

Mr. Akandoh said the government was committed to supporting local producers with the right policies, infrastructure, and incentives to help them grow.

Related Articles

He explained that building a strong pharmaceutical sector was crucial not only for Ghana's health security but also for economic development and regional trade.

"Ghana is ready to lead Africa in pharmaceutical production. We have the expertise, the capacity, and the political will to make this vision a reality," he noted.

Industry stakeholders welcomed the government's initiative, describing it as timely, given the rising demand for affordable and high-quality medicines across the continent.

They said with the right level of support, Ghana could achieve self-sufficiency in drug manufacturing and expand into regional markets.

The discussions focused on strengthening regulations, meeting international standards, and encouraging research and innovation to ensure long-term growth of the industry.

By: Jacob Aggrey