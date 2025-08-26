Nigeria: Veteran Juju Music Star Ahuja Bello Dies

Veteran juju musician, Alhaji Ahuja Bello passed away early Monday morning, a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Ahuja Bello' music reigned in the 70s and 80s at a time King Sunny Ade and Commander Ebenezer Obey, and others were also in the spotlight.

His death was confirmed on Monday in a tribute post on Facebook by his daughter, Bello Festus Aderemi.

"Rest in peace my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello.

"We love you but God loves you more," Aderemi wrote.

His band page, with the username Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, also confirmed the news, saying, "Though you are gone, your light continues to shine in our hearts. RIP Ahuja Bello."

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on 24 August, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello was a prominent Juju musician, guitarist, and vocalist who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

He began his career as an electronic technician but later pursued his passion for music, forming his band, "Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band," in 1976.

A respected figure in the Nigerian Juju music scene, Ahuja Bello was known for his energetic performances and hit albums like "Awa ti Danfo" and "Ariya ti de".

In 1979, he traveled to London to record Ahuja in London, where he became friends with legendary reggae star Bob Marley.

He had a tragic accident on 24 July, 1982, a month before his 40th birthday which affected his career but he bounced back.