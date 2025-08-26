Nigeria: Veteran Juju Music Star Ahuja Bello Dies

25 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Veteran juju musician, Alhaji Ahuja Bello passed away early Monday morning, a day after celebrating his 83rd birthday.

Ahuja Bello' music reigned in the 70s and 80s at a time King Sunny Ade and Commander Ebenezer Obey, and others were also in the spotlight.

His death was confirmed on Monday in a tribute post on Facebook by his daughter, Bello Festus Aderemi.

"Rest in peace my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello.

"We love you but God loves you more," Aderemi wrote.

His band page, with the username Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band, also confirmed the news, saying, "Though you are gone, your light continues to shine in our hearts. RIP Ahuja Bello."

Born Ismaila Dele Bello on 24 August, 1942, in Iseyin, Oyo State, Ahuja Bello was a prominent Juju musician, guitarist, and vocalist who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

He began his career as an electronic technician but later pursued his passion for music, forming his band, "Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band," in 1976.

A respected figure in the Nigerian Juju music scene, Ahuja Bello was known for his energetic performances and hit albums like "Awa ti Danfo" and "Ariya ti de".

In 1979, he traveled to London to record Ahuja in London, where he became friends with legendary reggae star Bob Marley.

He had a tragic accident on 24 July, 1982, a month before his 40th birthday which affected his career but he bounced back.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.