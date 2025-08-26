Guinea: Strengthening Emergency Response Capacity and Sustaining Support to Vulnerable Households

press release

Washington — The World Bank Group has approved $50 million in additional financing from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Guinea Emergency Response and Nafa Program Support Project (PRU-APN). This support aims to fill the gap related to the activation of the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC), following the explosion at the country's main oil terminal in December 2023.

" This financing will not only make it possible to continue to support the 120,000 vulnerable households currently in the program, but it will also strengthen Guinea's emergency response to crises and natural disasters," said Issa Diaw, World Bank Group Country Manager for Guinea.

The support complements the implementation of emergency priority actions identified by the government in the Emergency Action Plan following the explosion of the country's main oil terminal located in Kaloum. This includes: the rehabilitation of schools and administrative buildings with sustainable solutions, the management of energy imports to guarantee electricity and the strengthening of intervention capacities through the equipment of civil protection and the National Emergency Management Agency (ANGUCH).

Since its launch in 2020, the PRU-APN has supported more than 130,000 households with emergency cash transfers to cope with the economic impacts of COVID-19 and other covariate shocks. At the end of the emergency cash transfer cycle, beneficiaries join the Nafa program, which provides them with regular cash transfers as well as coaching to build resilience to shocks and support human capital development. The additional financing will allow the completion of direct payments and launch a productive inclusion program for 15,000 women to expand their employment opportunities beyond their participation in the project.

"This support allows us to respond effectively to the emergency while continuing our efforts to sustainably improve the resilience of vulnerable households," said General Amara Camara, Minister and Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic of Guinea.

Implemented by the National Agency for Economic and Social Inclusion (ANIES), the project is part of Guinea's national social and economic development strategy and reflects the country's commitment to institutionalize an effective response to climate, economic, or health shocks. It is also a question of providing all segments of the population with the best economic opportunities.