Somalia: Isis Claims Three Attacks Killing 47 Puntland Security Force Soldiers

Bosaso — The Islamic State (ISIS) Somalia faction has claimed responsibility for three attacks against the Puntland Security Force (PSF) between July 16 and August 22, resulting in the deaths of 47 soldiers, according to statements released by the group.

The attacks targeted military positions in Puntland in northeastern Somalia. It comes as Puntland stated that its forces have made significant gains against the militants.

The PSF, responsible for security in the Bari region, has been engaged in ongoing operations against extremist groups, including ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

Puntland officials have yet to independently confirm the death toll claimed by ISIS.

The region has faced increased militant activity amid efforts to secure strategic areas, including the Cal-Miskaad mountains, where operations against ISIS militants have intensified.

The attacks underscore the continuing security challenges in Puntland, despite its reputation as one of Somalia's more stable regions.