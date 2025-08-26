Africa: Ministerial Malaria Champions Step Up Malaria Fight With New Commitments and Accountability Scorecard

Lusaka — Ministers of Health, partners, and global health leaders convening on the sidelines of the Seventy Fifth WHO Regional Committee for Africa (RC75) have issued an urgent call to accelerate Africa's malaria response amid a "perfect storm" of challenges threatening to erode hard-won gains.

Despite major progress, including a 16% reduction in malaria incidence between 2000 and 2023, the WHO African Region carries more than 95% of the global malaria burden and now faces growing risks due to shrinking budgets, resistance to medicines and insecticides, and invasive mosquito species. At the same time, climate shocks and severe weather are shifting transmission patterns, humanitarian crises are heightening vulnerability, and funding cuts from traditional donors are placing additional pressure on already stretched programmes.

"Malaria is at the frontline of Africa's health security. We must respond with agility to emerging threats and overcome this perfect storm, otherwise, we risk reversing hard-won progress," said Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "We need renewed political will, increased domestic financing, strong country leadership, and well-coordinated partnerships to continue with the delivery of impactful interventions that safeguard communities and accelerate the path to elimination."

Echoing this call, Dr Michael Adekunle Charles, CEO of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, emphasised the critical need for financing.

"Current resources cover less than half of what is required globally. To accelerate malaria elimination, we must close the funding gap through bold domestic investment and continued global support. Malaria financing saves lives, strengthens health systems, and enhances Africa's readiness to confront future pandemics."

The ministerial side-event further saw the unveiling of the Malaria Ministerial Champions commitments and the Champions' Accountability Scorecard. The Champions Initiative empowers Ministers of Health to champion malaria elimination by mobilising resources, driving cross-border collaboration, and scaling up innovations, while the Scorecard provides a common tool to track progress, share best practices, and hold leaders accountable.

"Malaria is more than a health issue, it is a development challenge. Through the Ministerial Champions Initiative, we are mobilising action, strengthening accountability, and ensuring malaria remains at the top of Africa's development agenda," said Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA). "Earlier this year, 10 Ministers of Health were appointed as Champions, and during this Regional Committee meeting, additional leaders are expected to join the growing cohort, which is proof that there is a strong momentum and demand for political leadership in the fight against malaria," she added.

Honourable Lawrence Ookediste, Assistant Minister of Health of Botswana, emphasized the need for collective action.

"As champions, our role is to open political space, mobilise resources, break silos, and help embed malaria into national and regional development agendas," he said. "I am pleased that we now have a Ministerial Malaria Champions Accountability Scorecard to help us track the commitments we are making as champions. It gives us a common reference point, with clarity, accountability, and the full weight of political leadership behind this collective effort," he added.

Honourable Dr Elijah Muchima, Minister of Health of Zambia and Chair of RC75, reaffirmed Zambia's commitment and leadership in advancing malaria elimination, citing already ongoing efforts.

"Through our End Malaria Council, Zambia has mobilised public and private resources to sustain vector control, procure essential commodities, and support community health workers (CHWs) through initiatives such as the Buy a Bicycle campaign, equipping over 18,600 CHWs with transport to reach rural communities." "Ending malaria must be a priority that we own and fund beyond the support we receive from global partners," he added while asserting the need to continue to sustain global mechanisms such as the Global Fund through full replenishment.

Committed to tackling malaria's "perfect storm", leaders pledged to act together-rallying political will, accountability, and sustainable financing to protect hard-won gains and reignite Africa's momentum toward malaria elimination.