Nigeria: Govt Backs Efforts to Boost Regional Medical Training

The federal government has commended the Institute of Medical Sciences Africa (IMSA) for advancing specialized medical training that attracts candidates from across the continent.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Director of University Education, Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, said in Abuja that the initiative supports government's efforts to expand medical education and build regional capacity.

She noted that welcoming trainees from Chad, Sierra Leone, Togo, and other African countries demonstrates Nigeria's role in strengthening healthcare beyond its borders.

"Our African brothers and sisters are here to gain knowledge they may not have access to in their countries," she said. She added that the knowledge transfer would have a multiplier effect when the participants return home, which she described as "a plus for Nigeria."

Managing Director of IMSA, Dr. Adamu Onu, explained that the programme was aimed at reducing dependence on medical tourism. He said Nigerians spend millions abroad for services that could be offered locally if more specialists were trained.

"By building capacity at home and extending training to neighbouring countries, we are positioning this country as a hub for advanced healthcare," he said.

Dr. Onu noted that NISA Premier Hospital, IMSA's partner, had pioneered the country's first successful in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in 1999. He added that over 200 professionals had since been trained in different specialties through the group's programmes.

Prof. Nkeiruka Ameh, IMSA's Director of Training, explained that embryologists were critical to IVF success, stressing that better training reduces failure rates and brings hope to families.

She said IMSA was committed to equipping doctors, nurses, and embryologists with hands-on expertise in embryo biopsy and other advanced techniques.

The institute said it would continue to expand training opportunities, foster partnerships, and support the government's goal of strengthening specialized healthcare across Africa.