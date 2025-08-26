Nigeria: Govt Issues Fresh Flood Alert to 9 Northern States

The Federal Ministry of Environment's National Flood Early Warning Center (FEW Center) has issued another flood warning alert to Adamawa and eight other states in the North.

A circular signed by the Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani, in Abuja, on Monday, stated that following their locations, certain northern settlements were likely to experience heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period August 25 to 29, 2025.

Bokani, who called on relevant stakeholders on the centre's platform to give feedback of any emerging situation in their various states, also revealed that Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa as well as Kano and Katsina States, have been placed on red alert.

Other states listed on the circular that could witness flooding within the period of prediction were Sokoto and Zamfara, which has Makira and Anka towns, respectively, as the areas on red alert.

Adamawa and Katsina States carry the highest number of towns listed on the flood alert. Prominent among them were Adamawa's Mubi town, Shelleng and Abba-Kumbo while Katsina State has Katsina town, Kaita and Bindawa.

Jigawa State has Gwaram town listed on the alert while Gombe, Borno, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto States have the following listed towns: Nafada, Ngala, Sumaila, Anka and Makira on the watchlist, respectively.

The director added that Bauchi State has two prominent areas that may be under attack. He said Azare town and Jama'are are on the CENTER's watchlist.

It would be recalled that just last week the CENTER issued additional flood warning alert to different towns in about seven Northern States and advised that due to the rise in the water level of River Niger, communities on the flood plain from Jebba to Lokoja should be evacuate.