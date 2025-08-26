West Africa: Ecowas Urged to Use Hausa Language for Commercial Activitiesfrancis Sardauna in Katsina

The Global Coordinator of World Hausa Day Celebration, Abdulbaqi Jari, has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to recognise and use Hausa language for commercial activities and social interactions in the region.

At a press conference ahead of the World Hausa Day celebration, Jari said the use of Hausa language for trade and commerce would enhance the socio-economic activities and communication within the West African countries.

Scheduled for August 26, 2025 at the Emir of Daura Palace, the annual event aimed at promoting Hausa language, heritage and the far-reaching economic contributions of the renowned Hausa-speaking communities in at least 25 countries.

Jari said the recognition of the African indigenous language for commercial activities in the ECOWAS countries would also boost the region's social cohesion, promote linguistic and cultural independence for the African people.

He said: "We have seen African countries taking steps to recognize indigenous languages to give them direct support so that they can use our languages for our self-pride and for our own communication.

"We believe that Hausa has been fit in those right categories for it to serve, not only in Nigeria, but even across ECOWAS countries because it has spread across West Africa for it to serve as a language that can be used between people to people for communication, trade, commerce and social interactions."

He equally urged the federal government to recognize Hausa as Nigeria's national language for official engagements, citing its widespread use and cultural significance to the nation.

"We are calling on the federal government to recognize Hausa as the National language of Nigeria. Hausa has been spread and has the numbers needed for it to function as a national language", he added.

He, however, explained that the preparations for the event are in top gear, with the Katsina State Government working closely with organizers to ensure a successful and hitch-free celebration.

"Preparations have reached top gear. Other events will be happening in 25 other countries around the world. This is a very significant event for the Hausa people because Hausa as we speak is now the largest indigenous African language and the 11th largest globally", said.