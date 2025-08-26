Nigeria: 'It Was Peaceful, Credible', APC Commends INEC Over Zamfara By-Election

Vanguard (Lagos)

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as a credible by-election in the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly Constituency.

Malam Yusuf Idris, the State APC Publicity Secretary, made the commendation in a statement issued in Gusau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Mahmud Isah, on Monday presented the certificate of return to the lawmaker-elect at the INEC headquarters in Gusau.

Idris commended the election stakeholders in the state over their peaceful conduct during the by-election.

During the presentation of the certificate of return to the lawmaker-elect for Kaura constituency, Kamilu Sa'idu, Idris described the election as credible.

"The party's leadership wishes to congratulate the lawmaker for receiving a certificate of return as the elected member for the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly by-election.

"The APC victory at the just-concluded by-election was the result of the resolve of the electorate to vote for a credible candidate.

"The APC, therefore, wants to use this medium to specifically commend INEC and the security agencies for the resilience they demonstrated throughout the exercise which resulted in the peaceful, credible, free and fair by-election," he said.

Idris also thanked APC members, supporters, and the entire people of the state for their support and solidarity, as well as for their peaceful conduct before, during, and after the by-election.

