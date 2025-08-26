Nigeria: Gombe Govt Revitalises 169 Health Facilities

Gombe State government has inaugurated 169 revitalised health facilities, comprising 103 Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and 66 clinics in a major step aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare.

Att the ceremony in Akko local government area, the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, who represented Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said the upgraded facilities demonstrate the administration's commitment to strengthening the health sector.

Jatau said funding for healthcare in Gombe has increased from 3.5 per cent of the state budget in 2019 to 15 per cent, in line with the Abuja Declaration. He added that over 300,000 residents are currently benefitting from the state's Contributory Health Agency, while the Drug Management Agency has helped reduce stock-outs of essential medicines across facilities.

"Consistent increased funding for healthcare in our state budget from 3.5% in 2019 to 15% today, in line with the Abuja Declaration. 300,000 beneficiaries so far. Established the Gombe Contributory Health Agency to improve access to healthcare for our citizens," he said.

The deputy governor added that with the support of the World Bank through the IMPACT project, 103 Primary Health Centres and 66 additional health clinics were revitalised and equipped with solar power, water supply, essential equipment, and staff accommodation.

He urged communities to take ownership of the facilities to ensure their sustainability, stressing that health challenges require a swift response and collective responsibility.

"As we commission these facilities, I emphasise the need for local ownership and sustainability. It is essential that our communities take ownership of these facilities and ensure that they are maintained and utilised effectively. We must work together to ensure that these facilities continue to serve our citizens for years to come. As it is not yet "uhuru", we must improve our work attitude, ethics as we render this important assignment for the benefit of humanity. Health issues are too important to be delayed in reporting and responding. There must be no time to waste or wait on any health challenge."

Dr Jatau commended the civil society organisations, the World Bank and the technical team led by Dr. Oniorede for providing technical leadership, the local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders, staff of the Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Development Agencies and all other residents who contributed to ensuring the success of these projects accomplished in the state.

The newly revitalised PHCs are provided with more structures and equipment, such as labour rooms, staff quarters, immunisation facilities, improved access to drugs, medical consumables, solar-powered lights, and are expected to enhance maternal and child health services, immunisation, and general healthcare in both urban and rural communities.