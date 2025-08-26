Liberia: Capitol Building Arson Trial Sets for August 28

26 August 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Famatta Clark

Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice is set to open trial proceedings next Thursday, August 28, 2025, in a high-profile criminal case involving former House Speaker Fonati Koffa and several others.

The Ministry of Justice, through the Montserrado County Attorney, formally petitioned the court to assign the case, which names over a dozen defendants. Among them are Rep. Dixon Ceebo, Abu Kamara, Kivi Bah, Jerry Pokah, Stephen Broh, Christian Koffa, and other prominent figures.

Prosecutors say the defendants face a combination of eight felony counts, including arson and attempted murder, linked to incidents that allegedly occurred in Monrovia. Court records confirm that the case was officially filed on August 22, 2025, at 10:40 a.m., and subsequently assigned to Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie.

While details of the allegations remain sealed, legal observers note the political sensitivity surrounding the case, given the stature of the accused. Critics of the government argue that the prosecution could be part of a broader crackdown on opposition voices, while authorities maintain that the matter is strictly a criminal proceeding to uphold the rule of law.

With the trial now set to commence, public interest is mounting. Civil society groups and international observers are expected to closely monitor the case, which many believe could become one of the most consequential legal battles of the year.

