Nigeria: Police, EFCC Nab 9 Kidnapping, Cyber Crime Suspects in Akwa Ibom

Anti-kidnapping operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have busted a kidnapping ring and arrested two suspects in connection with a recent foiled kidnapping attempt in the Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Besides, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives declared that seven suspected cyber criminals have been rounded up in parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, and her EFCC counterpart in charge of Media and Publicity, Dele Ojewale, disclosed this separately in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson, the two kidnap suspects were seized during diligent and painstaking intelligence and monitoring operations by officers and men of the Command.

She said: "Following a painstaking intelligence-gathering operation, operatives of the Command, in a joint operation, apprehended two individuals on August 22, 2025, around 1:00am.

"The suspects have been identified as Victor Bassey Tom, a resident of Uqua Isi Edoho, in Esit Eket local government area, and one Nelson Samuel, from Okoroutip, in Eastern Obolo LGA.

"Victor Bassey Tom, who is popularly known by his two aliases 'Igbo Man' and 'Mami', was identified by an earlier arrested suspect as the mastermind of the the failed kidnapping attempt.

"He has confessed to being part of the gang that recently kidnapped two top businessmen in Eket LGA. He has been linked to several other kidnapping cases within the Eket area.

"On the other hand, Nelson Samuel, is the boat operator who conveys the criminals and their victims to their creek.

"Both suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation," she stated, adding that efforts were ongoing toward apprehending other individuals mentioned during the interrogation.

In the same vein, according to Ojewale, of the EFCC, Uyo Zonal Directorate, the seven suspected internet fraudsters arrested were apprehended during an early-hour sting operation on Monday, August 25, at Uyeh Heaven and Ayam Estates, along Ring Road 3, within the Uyo metropolis.

"They were arrested following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet crimes," Ojewale stated, and listed items recovered from the suspects to include five laptops, 10 mobile phones, and one iPad, vowing "the suspects will be charged to Court as soon as investigations are concluded."