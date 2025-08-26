Nigeria: INEC Presents Certificate of Return to Zamfara Assembly By-Election Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the certificate of return to the member-elect of the Zamfara State House of Assembly for Kaura-Namoda South Constituency, Kamilu

Sa'idu, who emerged victorious at the s by-election held on August 21, 2025.

The certificate was handed over to him yesterday by the resident electoral commissioner, Prof.Mahmud Isah, at a ceremony held at the INEC headquarters in Gusau.

Isah described the by-election as transparent, free, fair and acceptable by all despite efforts by some people who wanted to tarnish the image of the commission for their selfish interest.

The commissioner who congratulated the winner, also attributed the success of the polls to the professionalism and hardworking staff of the commission.

The REC urged the member-elect to discharge his duties diligently with outmost sincerity and honesty.

Responding, Sa'idu thanked the Almighty God for his election and pledged to work diligently and be a good representative of his constituents.

In his remarks, the secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, thanked INEC and the security agencies for their professionalism during and after the election.

He said the victory was a testament that the masses were still with the party.