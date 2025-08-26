Nigeria: Kano Govt Defends Protocol Chief Amid N6.5 Billion Corruption Probe

The government's reaction follows ongoing investigations into the alleged N6.5 billion scandal by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Kano State Government has denied that an official diverted N6.5 billion from its treasury, describing reports on the matter as "falsehoods" sponsored by political opponents to discredit Governor Abba Yusuf's administration.

The government's reaction follows ongoing investigations into the N6.5 billion controversy by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported details of the case, including how the anti-graft agencies allege that the governor's Director-General of Protocol, Abdullahi Rogo, siphoned state funds through a network of front companies, bureau de change operators, and personal accounts.

In a statement on Monday signed by the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature, the government said the corruption allegations formed part of a smear campaign by opposition elements bent on distracting Mr Yusuf ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Without prejudice to the ongoing litigation on the matter, the government is obliged to provide the public with the nitty-gritty of the Directorate of Protocol's operations, which is not different from structures obtainable in all states and the federal government," the statement said.

Defence of Protocol Office

The government explained that all financial transactions within Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were properly budgeted, with clear expenditure codes, and said no official had access to public funds outside approved purposes.

It said the Directorate of Protocol was responsible for logistics, welfare, accommodation and the governor's itineraries both within and outside Nigeria. The office also provides support for visiting dignitaries, including the president, ministers, diplomats, and other VIPs.

"Over 95 per cent of the responsibilities of the Directorate involve large volumes of financial transactions, more often than not settling liabilities incurred on the state at the instance of His Excellency," the statement added.

The government expressed confidence in Mr Rogo, insisting he was being unfairly targeted.

Turning its focus on the opposition, the Yusuf administration accused former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his associates of financial recklessness. It claimed that more than N20 billion was withdrawn through the Protocol Directorate in just three months--between February and May 2023--after the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost power to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

"The previous administration recklessly governed Kano for eight corruption-driven years with traces of multiple accounts operated by the former First Lady and purchases of houses in Dubai and Saudi Arabia," the statement alleged.

The government also cited the widely circulated "dollar-bribe" video involving Mr Ganduje and accused his family and allies of land grabbing and unlawful takeover of public assets.

It further claimed that an opposition group had established an office dedicated to writing petitions against officials of the current administration in a bid to distract the government from its campaign promises.

According to the statement, the ultimate aim of the allegations against Mr Rogo was to weaken support for Mr Yusuf and derail his reform agenda.

"Members of the public should note that the Government of Kano State has absolutely nothing to hide. Any government official, including the Director-General of Protocol, is always ready to provide explanations to anti-graft agencies whenever necessary," it said.

The government said that the Protocol Office was purely administrative and did not independently spend public funds outside established rules and approvals. It added that the government would continue to promote accountability, transparency and prudent use of resources despite what it described as politically motivated blackmail.

"The people of Kano State are urged to see through this plot for what it is: an orchestrated smear campaign intended to distract the government from its people-centred programmes. These falsehoods will not succeed," the statement said.

It added that while the administration welcomed fair criticism and lawful scrutiny, it would not hesitate to seek legal redress against individuals or groups spreading misinformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As the case stands before a court of competent jurisdiction, the Kano State Government will remain indifferent until the matter is determined at the appropriate time," the statement concluded.

The unanswered questions

Despite its defence, the government did not address the fact that ICPC investigators said they had already recovered N1.3 billion linked to Mr Rogo, including funds laundered through corporate fronts and his private accounts.

Investigators also said they traced suspicious transactions to his personal finances. Two Zenith Bank accounts belonging to him have been frozen under Post No Debit (PND) restrictions.

The ICPC and EFCC maintain that Mr Rogo diverted billions of naira of public funds and is being shielded from investigation.

A High Court in Kano recently declared ICPC's invitation of Mr Rogo unlawful, restrained further investigations against him, and awarded him N2 million in costs against the anti-graft agencies.

But the ICPC has vowed to appeal the judgment, accusing the court of shielding a powerful official from accountability.