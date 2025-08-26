guest column

In every society, politics oscillates between two poles: those who enter the public arena as servants of justice and humanity, and those who see it as a platform for self-enrichment, prestige, and power. The difference between these two orientations is not only political but psychological. It is the distinction between egoism and service, between opportunism and moral vocation. Liberia, like many nations, has been shaped by both--and the stakes of which side prevails could not be higher.

Liberia's Struggle With Self-Serving Politics

In Liberia, the problem is not a lack of political actors but a shortage of principled ones. Too many have sought political leadership not as a sacred trust but as an instrument of status, wealth, and survival. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Joseph Boakai, both long heralded as elder statesmen, stand today as examples of leadership that invested heavily in elite networks, patronage, and personal survival rather than in a transformative vision for the Liberian people.

The Liro Group, long influential in Liberian politics and headed by the late Sylvester Grigsby, operated with the same orientation. Grigsby, a central figure in the Sirleaf and Boakai era, was not driven by the pursuit of justice but by the calculus of position and proximity to power. Liberia's wounds--corruption, stagnation, and disillusionment--are not incidental; they are the predictable outcomes of this psychology of politics as personal enterprise.

But Liberia also has its counter-example. The late Albert Porte, the journalist and activist, embodied the opposite path. He dedicated his life to exposing corruption and calling leaders to account, even at personal risk. For Porte, politics was not an avenue for accumulation but a calling to truth, justice, and the defense of ordinary citizens. He stands alongside figures like Nelson Mandela, who showed that public service can be rooted in sacrifice, principle, and the betterment of humanity.

The lesson from Liberia is clear: when politics is reduced to ego and self-interest, the nation bleeds. When it is anchored in justice and moral courage, society breathes.

The International Scene: Intellectual Ingratitude and Political Cowardice

This drama is not unique to Liberia. On the global stage, we see the same clash between opportunism and principle.

Take the case of intellectuals such as Jeffrey Sachs and John Mearsheimer. Living in societies sustained by democratic freedoms, they use those very liberties to defend or excuse authoritarian regimes. This is a kind of intellectual ingratitude--to enjoy freedom from fear at home while advocating policies abroad that perpetuate fear and repression. Their arguments lend academic respectability to autocracies that would, if given the chance, silence them. It is a betrayal of the very conditions that make their own work possible.

Then there are politicians like J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz. Before Donald Trump rose to power, they rightly condemned him as dangerous, reckless, and authoritarian--Cruz even compared him to Hitler. Yet today, they have become his most loyal mouthpieces, amplifying his self-serving agenda. Their reversal is not about conviction but about calculation. Trump, in pursuit of prestige--even to the absurd point of angling for a Nobel Peace Prize at the expense of Ukrainian lives--has become a magnet for opportunists willing to betray their earlier warnings for political survival.

The result is corrosive. When intellectuals justify tyranny and politicians abandon principle, the moral foundations of democracy itself are weakened. The psychology is identical to that in Liberia: the preference for power and proximity to influence over integrity and truth.

The Two Faces of Politics

Political psychology and social psychology offer precise language for this contrast.

Those who seek politics for personal wealth and status embody Machiavellianism, social dominance orientation, and narcissistic leadership. They view public institutions as tools for personal gain, and citizens as mere instruments or obstacles.

Those who pursue politics for justice and human flourishing exemplify servant leadership, transformational vision, and prosocial altruism. For them, politics is a vocation of sacrifice and responsibility, not an opportunity for personal enrichment.

History shows us both faces. Hitler, Bin Laden, and Trump reveal the dangers of leadership grounded in ego, grievance, and domination. Mandela, Albert Porte, and other moral visionaries show what it means to lead with humility, courage, and devotion to humanity.

A Moral Choice for Liberia and the World

For Liberia, the path forward depends on whether we continue to tolerate leaders whose first instinct is self-interest, or whether we cultivate leaders in the spirit of Albert Porte--leaders for whom justice, not survival, is the measure of politics. For the world, the defense of democracy requires exposing intellectuals who lend cover to autocrats and politicians who betray their conscience for political convenience.

But Liberians must face the choice most urgently. If we continue to reward leaders who treat politics as a private business, we will remain trapped in the cycle of corruption and dependency. If, however, we demand leaders who treat politics as a public trust, then Liberia can chart a different course--one of accountability, development, and dignity.

The stakes are not abstract. When politics is reduced to self-enrichment, the result is corruption, poverty, and oppression. When politics is animated by justice, the result is freedom, dignity, and progress.

The contrast could not be clearer: politics without principle becomes plunder; politics rooted in justice becomes freedom.