Liberia: Free Port Stuns Watanga in Bettomax Champions Cup Opener

- Watanga FC stumbled in their Bettomax Champions Cup opener Sunday, falling 1-0 to Free Port FC at the Tusa Field.

Prince Kennedy delivered the decisive moment late in the second half, curling a corner kick directly into the net past a flat-footed goalkeeper Teddy Kollie. The veteran right back's strike secured all three points for Free Port.

Watanga, featuring Liberia internationals Nelson Laomie, Daniel Nyumah and Philip Tarnue, had entered the match confident after beating Free Port twice last season by scores of 4-0 and 2-1. But both sides looked rusty following the long off-season, with chances limited until Kennedy's late strike.

Coaches React

Free Port head coach Emmanuel Baffoe said the tournament offers a chance to test his squad before the new league season after narrowly avoiding relegation last year.

"We are assessing the strength of our team, but we also want to compete to win this tournament," Baffoe said.

Tournament Overview

The competition began Saturday, with Heaven Eleven defeating Blackman Warriors 2-0. In the second match, Cooper Sannah's debut as Bea Mountain head coach ended in a 1-1 draw with Paynesville FC.

Bettomax has invested about $65,000 in the tournament, with prize money totaling $29,500. The champion will receive $10,000, the runner-up $5,000, third place $3,500, fourth place $3,000 and fifth place $2,500. The remaining three clubs will each take home $2,000.