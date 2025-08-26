Liberia: LFA Hands Over Artificial Turf for Grand Cape Mount Pitch

24 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Contributor

- The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has handed over an artificial turf to the Government of Liberia for installation at the Momo Taweh Sports Pitch in Grand Cape Mount County, fulfilling a request from President Joseph N. Boakai.

LFA President Mustapha I. Raji said the project underscores the association's commitment to working with the government to improve football infrastructure nationwide.

"As part of our commitment to work with the government in line with the president's vision, we are happy to collaborate on this initiative," Raji said at the handover ceremony. "This will help develop infrastructure, create jobs during the installation process, and continue our investment in football across Liberia. We also thank the Saudi Football Federation for providing these materials."

Raji urged the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to partner with sporting federations to lobby for additional international support.

Receiving the turf on behalf of the government, Cornelia Kruah-Togba, deputy minister for administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, praised the LFA for honoring the president's request and pledged continued cooperation.

"We will join you in your vision to extend and decentralize football pitches across the country through the Ministry of Youth and Sports," she said.

Grand Cape Mount Sen. Debah M. Varplah welcomed the project, calling it a milestone for the county.

"For the first time, such development is coming to Grand Cape Mount. The people, especially the young people, will be very happy," he said.

Under the agreement, the government will oversee construction, subbase preparation, and turf installation, while the LFA will provide technical support.

Materials handed over include Standard-size artificial grass, geotextile fabric, one pair of standard-size goalposts, two pairs of youth-size goalposts, metallic fencing for a standard-size pitch, SBR infill, adhesive glue, joining tape, and dugout seating.

