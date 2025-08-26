West Africa: Liberia Joins Ecowas Talks in the Gambia On Strengthening Regional Court Protocols

BANJUL — Liberia has joined fellow West African nations in a high-level meeting to review and adopt new protocols and arbitration rules for the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, a reform process aimed at bolstering regional justice and dispute resolution.

The meetings, which run August 25-28 for legal experts and August 29-30 for ministers, are being held in Banjul under the auspices of the ECOWAS Commission. They bring together senior lawyers, justice ministers from across the bloc, and representatives of the regional court to harmonize procedures that guide its operations.

Liberia is represented by Atty. Siaffa Bahn Kemokai II, Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice, as the country's designated legal expert. Solicitor General Cllr. Augustine C. Fayiah will stand in for Justice Minister Oswald Tweh at the ministerial sessions.

"We are officially attending the ECOWAS Experts Meeting to review the draft harmonized protocol in Banjul, The Gambia," Atty. Kemokai said. "So far, the process is going well, with every delegate making valuable inputs for onward submission to the Council of Ministers."

Strengthening Regional Justice

The draft harmonized protocol and arbitration rules are intended to streamline the legal framework of the Community Court of Justice, ensuring consistency and strengthening its role as the judicial arm of ECOWAS. Once adopted, the new framework is expected to enhance arbitration, improve access to justice, and strengthen the court's authority across the subregion.

According to the ECOWAS Commission, travel and subsistence costs for experts and ministers are being covered to ensure full participation by all 15 member states, underscoring the importance of consensus-building in the process.

Liberia's Regional Commitment

Atty. Kemokai said Liberia's active role in the deliberations demonstrates its commitment to regional integration and the rule of law. The outcomes of the Banjul meetings will be submitted to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for adoption, paving the way for implementation across member states.

The Community Court of Justice, headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, adjudicates disputes relating to the interpretation and application of ECOWAS treaties, protocols, and conventions. The ongoing reforms are seen as crucial to strengthening accountability, human rights protection, and conflict prevention in a region often tested by political instability.