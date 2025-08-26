Liberia: Bomi Students, Parents Laud Sen. Snowe for L$2m Vacation Job Program

TUBMANBURG — Hundreds of students in Bomi County are heading into the new school year with relief after benefiting from a vacation job program funded by Sen. Edwin Melvin Snowe, a move hailed by parents as a lifeline in a county where poverty remains a major barrier to education.

The initiative, launched during the long break, provided stipends of L$5,000 each to 375 students and compensation for 30 supervisors, bringing the total cost to just over L$2 million. Students from across the county, including C.H. Dewey Central High and Sass Town Public School, said the assistance would help cover uniforms, books, and other costs as schools reopen.

"This is not just money; it's motivation for these children to stay in school," said Roland Z. Seh, an administrator at Sass Town Public School, reflecting a broader sentiment among parents and educators.

Education as a Lifeline

County Education Officer Sam Harris praised the effort as complementing the government's "Back to My Classroom" campaign, which aims to combat post-pandemic learning gaps and reduce dropout rates. Program coordinator Daniel J.Z. Manneh added that the vacation job scheme was designed to ease financial stress and keep students engaged during the break.

Snowe, who has represented Bomi since 2020, pledged to sustain the program annually. He framed it as part of his wider push to improve education in a county long marginalized in national development plans. "Education is central to Bomi's future," Snowe said, citing ongoing projects under the District and County Development Fund -- including a basketball court, a town hall in Sackie Town, and a clinic in Weajor Town.

Community Reaction

Parents and local leaders described the initiative as a rare and practical intervention in a region where families often struggle to keep children in school amid rising costs and limited job opportunities.

"This is the kind of support that makes a real difference," said a parent in Tubmanburg. "When school fees and uniforms become a challenge, many children are forced to drop out. This program keeps hope alive."

A Broader Development Challenge

Bomi County, home to about 85,000 people, has one of Liberia's highest poverty rates and limited access to secondary education. Analysts say interventions like Snowe's program highlight both the resilience of local communities and the gap in state-led investment in rural education.

For many, the vacation job scheme is more than temporary relief -- it is a model of how targeted, small-scale interventions can have outsized impact in keeping young Liberians in school despite economic hardship.