Liberia: CFAO Mobility Liberia Donates Motorbikes to Mopt

Jamesetta D Williams — CFAO Mobility Liberia, the vehicle dealership formerly operating as CICA Motors, has presented two brand-new Yamaha motorbikes to the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications.

The donation, made during a brief program in Monrovia, is intended to strengthen the Ministry's work and improve mail delivery services across Liberia.

The company, which serves as the authorized distributor for Toyota, Yamaha, and Mitsubishi trucks in Liberia, described the gesture as part of its corporate social responsibility drive.

Making the presentation, CFAO Mobility's Managing Director, Navin Chander, said the company sees the contribution as a way of supporting the government's development efforts while also building a stronger working relationship with the Ministry.

"This is part of our commitment to not just business, but to national growth. We look forward to more collaboration with the Ministry in the future," Mr. Chander said.

Receiving the motorbikes, Post and Telecommunications Minister Sekou Kromah expressed appreciation to CFAO Mobility, stressing that the support comes at a crucial time.

He explained that his Ministry is currently undertaking several projects aimed at strengthening Liberia's digital infrastructure, and the donation will add value to those initiatives.

"We are pleased that CFAO Mobility recognized our efforts and chose the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications for this support. It will go a long way in improving efficiency, especially in reaching communities across the country," Minister Kromah stated.

The donation is expected to ease logistical challenges within the Ministry as it rolls out new programs designed to modernize Liberia's postal and digital communication systems.

