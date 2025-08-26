Liberia: Minister Grigsby Dies in USA

MONROVIA — The Minister of State for presidential Affairs, Mr. Sylvester M. Grigsby has died in America following a protracted illness, family members have said.

Minister Grigsby was a longtime friend to president Boakai, spanned from their school days at the College of West Africa. He was in Texas, USA where he has been undergoing treatment.

This paper recently listened to a telephone conversation between him and a senior official where he said, he did not know when he would be back to Liberia.

"I do not know when I will be back but when I get back, I will call you so that we can look into some of these things," he told the official.

He has been in public service for more than forty years. He was known for his strategic role played in the diplomatic field.

Prior to his death, he held various positions in government, as Deputy Minister of International Cooperation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and later minister of Foreign Affairs, during the regime of former president, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Prior to that, he was Liberia's Ambassador to Belgium and the Benelux countries and played a pivotal role during the Interim Government of National Unity(IGNU), headed by the late, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer.

Some of his school mates from CWA referred to him as "Grego", a short form for his last name.

