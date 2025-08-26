Nigeria: Flood - Yobe Govt Unveils Plan to Save 467,976 Lives

The Yobe State Government has rolled out plans to save 126,000 households (467,976 individuals) across high-risk LGAs in the state.

The plan is coming after the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) reported the cases of windstorms, heavy rainfall and floods, which affected 4,521 households, leading to the death of 7 persons from January to August 2025.

Speaking to journalists on the 2025 Flood Preparedness Plan at the Conference Hall, Adviser's Complex, Damaturu, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Goje Mohammed, said the plan became necessary as climate change and seasonal flooding remain significant threats to lives, livelihoods, and development.

Goje said Yobe State has invested in a comprehensive 2025 Flood Preparedness Plan, informed by NiMet and NIHSA seasonal outlooks, as well as lessons from the devastating 2022-2024 floods.

He said the plan was targeting 126,000 households (467,976 individuals) across high-risk LGAs, with contingency arrangements for 15,967 potentially displaced persons.

The SEMA boss said the agency, backed by the state government's proactive support, has activated rapid interventions to address specific flood incidents.

"On August 15, a flash flood in Potiskum LGA affected 21 settlements across 5 wards, displacing 1,261 households (12,470 individuals). Within hours of the incident, emergency measures were activated, including wet feeding for displaced families, temporary shelters, medical support, and rapid needs assessments. Even though 85 percent of houses were mud structures and heavily damaged, families quickly received relief supplies, healthcare, and reintegration assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Similarly, on August 17, in Nangere LGA, following distress calls from Garin Kolo and Ajim communities, SEMA deployed field teams and volunteers to assist 550 households (2,937 individuals). Emergency measures included sandbagging and embankment construction, food aid, safe water provision, and sanitation kits to avert disease outbreaks, he said.

According to him, in a bid to ensure that life-saving interventions are never delayed, the state government has carried out rapid assessments, mobilized resources, distributed life-saving items, and ensured disease prevention in affected communities.

"We have already started the implementation of sensitization campaigns, activation of Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs), and mobilization of 178 community volunteers across 10 high-risk LGAs to ensure timely communication, evacuation, and rapid response.

"At least 7,500 sandbags were provided for embankment reinforcement, mapping of flood-prone areas, strengthening temporary shelters, and ensuring that critical storage facilities in Damaturu, Potiskum, and Gashua are fully functional for stockpiling.

"A food staple for 20,000 households, shelter materials for 10,000 households, and non-food items (dignity kits, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, mats, blankets) were provided by the Yobe State government," he said.