Nigeria: Stanbic Ibtc Announces Return of Save and Enjoy Promo

26 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Fiyinfoluwa Segun-Ogundeyi and Fodilat Abdullateef

Stanbic IBTC Bank is set to reward customer loyalty with the return of its Save and Enjoy promo, season 2, specially designed for its Private Banking customers.

The campaign builds on the success of its maiden edition where high-net-worth individuals were rewarded with exclusive benefits such as open business class tickets to a word-class destination, priority passes, and other consolation prizes.

According to the bank the Save and Enjoy promo underscores its commitment to celebrating trust and loyalty while encouraging a culture of saving and financial discipline among its Private Banking customers.

It said the season 2 promises to be bigger, more rewarding and memorable as the customers stand a chance to win luxury business class tickets to the United States of America, United Kingdom or Canada; airport priority passes valid for one year; luxury vintage travel boxes and more exciting consolation prizes.

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the launch.

She emphasized the importance of building strong connections with the bank's Private Banking clients. She stated, "Our Private Banking clients deserve experiences that match their ambitions. Our Save and Enjoy promo Season 2 is a celebration of success."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.