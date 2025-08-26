Nigeria: Stanbic Ibtc Announces Return of Save and Enjoy Promo

Stanbic IBTC Bank is set to reward customer loyalty with the return of its Save and Enjoy promo, season 2, specially designed for its Private Banking customers.

The campaign builds on the success of its maiden edition where high-net-worth individuals were rewarded with exclusive benefits such as open business class tickets to a word-class destination, priority passes, and other consolation prizes.

According to the bank the Save and Enjoy promo underscores its commitment to celebrating trust and loyalty while encouraging a culture of saving and financial discipline among its Private Banking customers.

It said the season 2 promises to be bigger, more rewarding and memorable as the customers stand a chance to win luxury business class tickets to the United States of America, United Kingdom or Canada; airport priority passes valid for one year; luxury vintage travel boxes and more exciting consolation prizes.

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the launch.

She emphasized the importance of building strong connections with the bank's Private Banking clients. She stated, "Our Private Banking clients deserve experiences that match their ambitions. Our Save and Enjoy promo Season 2 is a celebration of success."