Nigeria: BBNaija 10 - Rooboy Overthrows Jason Jae As HoH, Nullifies Evictions

Rooboy has dethroned Jason Jae as Week 5 interim Head of House (HoH), and nullified eviction nominations to save all housemates for the week.

Rooboy delivered an unprecedented performance in the Head of House game. Aside from successfully dethroning Jason Jae, who won the interim HoH game just hours after the live eviction show, the housemate also saved all housemates from eviction this week.

As expected, his HoH victory grants him the highly demanded immunity, which ensures that he's safe from this week's nominations, while Mensan got similar treatment as the most influential player of the week.

Also, the house snail, Mide, a title she earned due to her worst performance in the Head of House game, was automatically nominated for eviction.

But, earlier on Monday, the traditional nomination was reintroduced, whereby all housemates individually nominate two colleagues they want to evict from the Big Brother Naija show in the diary room.

However, after the HoH challenger game, Rooboy was required to draw a Trinket from a tree of trinkets. The trinket he drew read "Nullify Nominations". This implies that the nominations this week are null and void.

"No evictions, no tears! HoH Rooboy shook the game by picking 'nullify nominations' from Biggie's Tree of Trinkets, which means every single housemate is safe this week," Biggi said.

This is the second time the Season 10 housemates will experience 'no eviction week', after the first week of the show in late July.