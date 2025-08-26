Liberia: 2025 Liberia Marathon Registration Is Now Open

Registration for the 2025 Liberia Marathon officially opened on August 22, inviting all enthusiastic participants to join the race. Scheduled for October 12, 2025, this scenic event will be held in Monrovia City, Montserrado County.

The Liberia Marathon embraces runners of every skill level, encouraging them to chase their ambitions despite any uncertainties. The organizers provide events tailored for athletes using wheelchairs and crutches. Additionally, in the 2024 marathon, competitors with visual and hearing impairments were among the triumphant and proud finishers.

Race Categories:

- Full Marathon (42.2 km / 26.2 miles)

- Half Marathon (21.1 km / 13.1 miles)

- 10K Footrace

- 10K Crutches Race

- 10K Wheelchair Race

Last year's marathon was a remarkable display of determination and spirit. With close to 2,000 finishers, it became the largest iteration of the Liberia Marathon to date. Women made up a record-breaking 30% of the runners, and more than 40 athletes with disabilities took part. The event brought together elite athletes and local community members alike, embodying a powerful sense of pride, unity, and advancement. The mixture of joyous smiles and emotional tears at the finish line conveyed stories that words alone could never fully express.

"The race has so much excitement on the way. That brings me joy that I always want to experience." Jerry D. Y. Karbah, Sr Liberia Marathon legend.

Liberia Marathon - a race for the people

The Liberia Marathon race is fundamentally shaped by the principles of diversity and inclusion. This event serves as an open platform that encourages and embraces participation from all individuals. Ongoing initiatives are dedicated to establishing the appropriate conditions to support this inclusivity.

Traditionally, long-distance running was viewed as a male domain, with women perceived as physically inadequate for such endurance. However, female runners worldwide have consistently disproven this stereotype, often displaying increasing strength over greater distances. Liberia mirrors this global trend, where women continue to motivate one another, bringing along friends and colleagues. In 2024, women represented 30% of the finishers, a figure that is steadily growing.

Often, people with disabilities are told that certain activities are beyond their reach. Fortunately, many reject this limitation, choosing instead to pursue their goals regardless of such doubts.

Note: that registration may end earlier if the race reaches full capacity.

Registration fees are as follows:

For Liberian participants:

- 10k race: $6 USD or 1200 LD before August 31 (Early Bird)

- 10k race: $8 USD or 1600 LD from September 1 onward

- Half marathon: $10 USD or 2000 LD

- Full marathon: $15 USD or 3000 LD

For non-Liberians:

- 10k race: $35 USD before August 31 (Early Bird)

- 10k race: $40 USD after August 31

- Half marathon: $60 USD

- Full marathon: $80 USD

Athletes eligible for the wheelchair and crutches categories can register free of charge. Those with other disabilities are encouraged to contact the organizing committee at info@liberiamarathon.org to apply for free registration.

You understand the Early Bird Price? When you are an "early bird" and you register until August 31, you get the 10k for 6 USD /1200 LD. Afterwards, it will be 8 USD /1600 LD.

Key Information about the Liberia Marathon

· The Liberia Marathon Trust, a non-profit organization founded in Liberia in 2011, is responsible for organizing the event.

· The volunteer Organizing Committee for the 2025 race is led by race coordinator Daniel Dean.

· Previous marathon editions took place in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2022, and 2024; the 2014 race was canceled because of the Ebola outbreak.

· Since its inception in 2011, all race distances--including the 10k, half marathon, and full marathon--have been officially measured and certified by World Athletics.

· In 2013, an electronic chip timing system was implemented to provide accurate timing for each competitor.

Preview of the 2025 Liberia Marathon

· Scheduled date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

· Race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k Footrace, 10k Crutches Race, and 10k Wheelchair Race

· Expected participation: approximately 4,000 runners

· Special emphasis on boosting female involvement

· Inclusive policies to welcome athletes with disabilities

· Strong cooperation with Liberian government bodies and diverse stakeholders

With logistics carefully planned to ensure runner safety and exceptional visitor experiences, the Liberia Marathon 2025 aims not only to test endurance but also to promote tourism and shine a light on Liberia's rich heritage, making it an unmissable event on the global running calendar.

Liberia Marathon 2025