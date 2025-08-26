Nigeria: NGF Appoints Directors for Transformation and Strategic Reforms

26 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the 36 state governors, has announced key senior-level appointments aimed at transforming its operations and implementing strategic reforms.

The appointments, spanning human capital management, security, economic policy, and communications, follow recommendations by Deloitte, which was engaged to reengineer the NGF Secretariat and align its functions with international best practices.

In a statement released by the NGF Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the new directors were approved by Director General Dr. Abdulateef Shittu to consolidate the Secretariat's technical depth, enhance program delivery, and ensure better coordination with member states and partners.

Key Appointments: Mr. Edmund O. Nnaji - Executive Director, Finance & Administration: A legal expert in corporate finance and dispute resolution.

Prof. Dauda Olalekan Yinusa - Executive Director, Policy, Strategy & Research: An economist and former Commissioner for Economic Planning, with broad experience in fiscal reforms and multilateral programs.

Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab - Executive Director, Programs & Partnerships: A seasoned public health expert formerly with Clinton Health Access Initiative and Africa CDC.

Barr. Chuku Chijioke Chuku - General Counsel & Head, Energy: A veteran lawyer and institutional reform specialist.

Mrs. Hauwa Haliru-Hassan - Director, Gender Affairs & CEO, Nigeria Governors' Spouses Forum (NGSF): An advocate for gender equity and women empowerment.

Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina - Senior Security Adviser: A security and intelligence expert with a doctorate in Peace and Inclusive Security.

Mr. Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi - Director, Media and Strategic Communications: A journalist and media strategist with experience in public sector communication.

The NGF says these appointments are part of a broader leadership restructuring guided by Deloitte's organizational review, aimed at turning the Secretariat into a modern subnational policy hub.

"These changes signal a deliberate shift toward a more agile and results-driven institution," the statement said, adding that the move will better position the Forum to respond to Nigeria's complex governance challenges--ranging from security to human capital development.

The Forum reiterated its commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development among the 36 states of the federation.

