Nigeria: PSG Announce Signing of Super Falcons Forward Ajibade

26 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the signing of Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)-winning captain joins on a two-year deal after leaving Spanish side Atlético de Madrid at the end of last season.

"I'm deeply honoured to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a top-drawer club in Europe. This is a major step for me, and I'm committed to giving my all to help PSG win titles and to inspire young footballers, be they in Nigeria or elsewhere," Ajibade said after completing the move.

The 24-year-old links up with compatriot Jennifer Echegini as Les Parisiennes strengthen their squad in a bid to reclaim the Ligue 1 Féminine title, which they last won in 2021.

Ajibade shone at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where she was voted Player of the Tournament after scoring one goal and providing two assists as Nigeria claimed a record 10th continental crown.

