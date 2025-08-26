Liberia: Govt Ban On Shisha, Unlicensed Tramadol Sparks Mixed Reactions - Top Officials Split On Decision

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia's decision to ban the sale and use of Shisha and unlicensed Tramadol has sparked heated debate across political and social circles, with top officials sharply divided over whether the move was a necessary step to protect public health or a miscalculated policy that could backfire.

The Ministry of Health last week announced a sweeping ban on the two substances, citing rising health risks and widespread abuse among young people. Officials described Shisha smoking as a "silent but deadly health hazard" and flagged the unregulated sale of Tramadol as a major driver of drug abuse, addiction, and social instability.

According to the directive, Shisha is now banned in all public and private venues, including bars, clubs, and homes. Violators will face immediate penalties such as arrest, license revocation, and seizure of illegal products.

The ministry further emphasized that Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, has become the most abused drug in Liberia, fueling violence, mental health crises, and broken families. It stressed that the abuse of these substances threatens communities and the future of Liberia's youth.

The directive also reaffirmed that narcotics listed under Chapter 41--including Morphine, Codeine, Heroin, Oxycodone, Methadone, Fentanyl, and Demerol--remain strictly prohibited unless prescribed and dispensed in licensed medical facilities. Pentazocine and Tramadol were specifically highlighted as substances under strict control.

The Ministry urged health professionals to follow prescription guidelines, while warning pharmacies and wholesalers to comply with the moratorium. Community leaders, parents, religious institutions, and law enforcement were also called upon to raise awareness and enforce the law.

"This moratorium is a vital, non-negotiable step to save lives, safeguard the youth, and uphold national stability," the Ministry of Health declared.

Split Reactions

But reactions to the government's stance have been far from unanimous.

Former Speaker and current Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, argued that the ban would prove ineffective in curbing the rising demand for the products. Instead, he called on the government to focus its crackdown on importers and distributors.

"The proposed shisha ban in Liberia is a well-intentioned policy, but we must be wise in our approach. Prohibition in the U.S. failed because it created a black market, empowering criminals rather than solving a problem. Let's not repeat that mistake," Cllr. Kofa said.

"A ban on a product with clear demand won't work. Instead of going after users, we must go after the big fish--the importers and kingpins who profit from this trade. Let's hit them where it hurts."

In contrast, former Vice President Dr. Cllr. Jewel Howard-Taylor welcomed the decision, stressing that banning harmful substances was the most effective way to protect Liberia's young population from long-term health and social consequences.

"I concur with the Government to ban all harmful substances, including Tramadol and Shisha. In order to stop usage, they must be banned. These harmful substances are destroying our children," she declared.

Meanwhile, Rep. Bernard DJ Blue Benson of Montserrado County District #17 raised concerns about the economic implications of the abrupt ban. He questioned what would become of businesses that had legally imported Shisha products and paid duties and taxes to the government before the announcement.

"What becomes of the stockpile of Shisha inventory ordered by businesses that have paid duty and other imposed taxes to the Liberian Government? Will there be reimbursement?" Rep. Benson asked.

The Ministry of Health has yet to respond to Rep. Benson's concerns. Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto did not respond to FPA inquiry sent to her via WhatsApp.

The debate reflects broader questions about how best to address substance abuse in Liberia--through regulation and enforcement at the supply chain level, or outright prohibition.

While health authorities insist the ban is necessary to safeguard public health, critics caution that without effective enforcement and alternative strategies, the policy could fuel a black market, lead to revenue losses for businesses, and strain the justice system.

For now, the ban remains in effect, with health inspectors and security agencies expected to begin enforcement in the coming weeks.